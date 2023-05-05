Mumbai, May 5: The NCP on Friday unanimously rejected the resignation of the party's national President Sharad Pawar and requested him to continue in his post.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the special panel set up by Pawar to name his successor after his dramatic announcement on Tuesday to step down. Sharad Pawar To Withdraw Resignation? NCP Core Committee Passes Proposal Requesting Maratha Leader to Continue as Party President.

NCP Rejects Sharad Pawar’s Resignation:

#WATCH | NCP's Core Committee meeting underway in Mumbai after party chief Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post. pic.twitter.com/HzfkpBqBJ2 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

The panel's decision on the two resolutions -- rejecting the resignation and urging him to continue as party chief -- will be conveyed to Pawar for his final call in the matter. Top NCP leaders like Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar will make the official announcement on the developments later this afternoon. Sharad Pawar Stands by His Decision To Quit As NCP President, Says Jayant Patil.

Meanwhile, an emotional NCP activist attempted to commit suicide outside the party office but was prevented by the thousands of other workers and the police.

