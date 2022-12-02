New Delhi, December 2: A passenger on board the Delhi-Kanpur Neelachal Express died on Friday after being impaled by an iron rod that broke through a glass window of the coach and struck him in the neck, an official said. The freak accident took place around 8:45 am between Danwar and Somna in the Prayagraj division of the North Central Railway, the spokesperson said. Neelanchal Express Passenger Dies After Iron Rod From Outside Rams Through Window and Pierces His Neck Near Aligarh Junction (Watch Video).

"One person died in general coach by external object (iron rod) which damaged the window. The train was stopped at the Aligarh junction at 09.23 hrs," the railway spokesperson said. Punjab Train Accident: Three Children Die, One Injured After Being Hit By Train In Kiratpur Sahib.

CPRO NCR Giving Out the Details of Accident.

Harikesh Dubey of Sultanpur dies after a five foot long iron rod from outside rammed through the window and pierced his neck in general compartment of Neelanchal Express in Aligarh. CPRO NCR giving out the details. pic.twitter.com/yVw9oSIN7j — Haidar Naqvi🇮🇳 (@haidarpur) December 2, 2022

The man was identified as Hrishekesh Dubey. He was sitting by the window when the iron rod pierced his neck. Sources said some work was underway on the tracks when the incident happened. However, no confirmation has been received from the Railways so far. The official said the body was handed over to the GRP and an investigation launched.