In a terrifying incident, a passenger on board the Delhi-Kanpur Neelachal Express died on Friday after an iron rod broke through a glass window of the coach and pierced through his neck. The Railways said that the train was stopped at Aligarh Junction and the body was handed over to GRP. An investigation is underway. Punjab Train Accident: Three Children Die, One Injured After Being Hit By Train In Kiratpur Sahib.

Passenger Dies After Iron Rod Pierces Through His Neck:

A pax, sitting on a corner seat, onboard Neelanchal Express(Delhi-Kanpur)died when an iron rod being used in a railway track work entered the train by damaging the window&pierced his neck. Train was stopped at Aligarh Jn & body handed over to GRP. Investigation underway: Railways — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

Iron Rod From Outside Rams Through Window, Kills Passenger:

Harikesh Dubey of Sultanpur dies after a five foot long iron rod from outside rammed through the window and pierced his neck in general compartment of Neelanchal Express in Aligarh. CPRO NCR giving out the details. pic.twitter.com/yVw9oSIN7j — Haidar Naqvi🇮🇳 (@haidarpur) December 2, 2022

