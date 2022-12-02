In a terrifying incident, a passenger on board the Delhi-Kanpur Neelachal Express died on Friday after an iron rod broke through a glass window of the coach and pierced through his neck. The Railways said that the train was stopped at Aligarh Junction and the body was handed over to GRP. An investigation is underway. Punjab Train Accident: Three Children Die, One Injured After Being Hit By Train In Kiratpur Sahib.

