In a tragic accident, three children were killed while one got seriously injured after a train hit them in Kiratpur Sahib. ASI GRP Jagjit Singh said that the "children had come here to eat berries off trees and did not realise a train was approaching them." According to the reports, out of three, two children died on spot while the one passed away on the way to the hospital. Reportedly, the fourth child is undergoing treatment. Maharashtra Bridge Collapse: Slabs of Foot Overbridge Fall Off at Balharshah Railway Junction in Chandrapur, Several Feared Injured (Watch Video).

Three Children Die After Being Hit By Train:

Kirtarpur Sahib, Punjab | Three children dead, one injured in a train accident 2 children died on spot. One died on way to hospital. 4th one is being treated. Children had come here to eat berries off trees & did not realise a train was approaching them: ASI GRP, Jagjit Singh pic.twitter.com/SWZQQ0f2bu — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

