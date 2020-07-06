Bengaluru, July 6: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa launched the 'Nekar Samman Yojane' by directly transferring Rs 2,000 financial assistance to the bank accounts of 19,744 weavers in the first phase on Monday. The CM shared that over 40,634 handloom weavers have enrolled themselves under the SevaSindhu software in Karnataka, and applications from 37,314 weavers have been scrutinised and approved so far.

Yediyurappa further assured that the remaining eligible beneficiaries will be covered in the coming days. The weavers will get direct transfer of Rs 2,000 each into their bank accounts per year. The handloom weavers have been reeling under the effect of coronavirus lockdown and have suffered huge losses over the last three months. This scheme is expected to provide financial assistance to the handloom weavers. BS Yediyurappa Condemns 'Inhumane' Burial of COVID-19 Patients' Dead Bodies in Ballari.

BS Yediyurappa launches 'Nekar Samman Yojane':

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa launches 'Nekar Samman Yojane' by directly transferring Rs 2,000 financial assistance to the bank accounts of 19,744 weavers in the first phase. pic.twitter.com/yn0sscexKK — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

What is Nekar Samman Yojane?

Nekar Samman Yojane is basically an initiative to provide financial assistance to workers in the unorganised sectors whose livelihood has been impacted due to the coronavirus lockdown. The chief minister also announced Rs 25,000 compensation for flower growers who suffered huge losses due to closure of markets. Cash assistance will also be provided to taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers whose earnings took a massive dip due to the lockdown. Barbers, dhobis would also benefit under this yojane.

