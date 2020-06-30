Bengaluru, June 30: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday condemned the "nhumane" burial of dead bodies of COVID-19 patients in Ballari district of the state. The Karnataka CM, in a tweet, asked the staff to realise humanity is the greatest religion. Yediyurappa said, “Behaviour of staff during the funeral of #COVID19 infected people in Ballari district is very inhuman & very painful. I request the staff, let's realise that there is no greater religion than humanity.” DK Shivakumar Shares Video Showing Dead Bodies of COVID-19 Patients Being Thrown in Pit in Ballari, Administration Apologises.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, the Ballari administration swung into the action. The entire field team involved in “inhumane” burial of the bodies of coronavirus patients was disbanded. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu also appealed to all staff of the health department to follow the rules while conducting the funeral of bodies of COVID-19 patients.

Yediyurappa's Statement:

Behaviour of staff during the funeral of #COVID19 infected people in Ballari district is very inhuman & very painful. I request the staff, let's realize that there is no greater religion than humanity: Karnataka, Chief Minister's Office https://t.co/22sF7TpjSK — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Tuesday shared the video on his Twitter handle. Shivakumar also asked the Yediyurappa government in Karnataka to ensure remains of COVID-19 patients are treated with respect during burial.

Responding to the state Congress President’s allegation, the Ballari administration said all standard operating procedures were followed. It also added that dead bodies were disrespected while being lowered on to the ground. The district administration apologised to the families of the deceased.

