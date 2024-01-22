Kolkata, January 21: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a three-day visit to West Bengal starting from Monday. He is scheduled to arrive here on Monday evening from Ayodhya after attending Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony there. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2024: PM Modi To Inaugurate Nine-Day Event on Parakram Diwas at Delhi's Red Fort on January 23.

He is likely to attend a marriage function at the residence of an RSS functionary in West Bengal.

On Tuesday, he will be attending a function to pay homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on the occasion of the freedom fighter's birth anniversary. On Wednesday, he will be meeting with the top RSS functionaries in West Bengal.

This is the second visit of Bhagwat to West Bengal within a period of less than a month. Last year, in December, he visited the city and interacted with a number of eminent persons from civil society.

