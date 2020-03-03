Netflix, Amazon Prime Video And Other Online Content to be Censored? Prakash Javadekar Gives OTT Players 100 Days' Time to Set Up Adjudicatory Body And Finalise Code of Conduct

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 3: Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday gave the Over-the-Top (OTT) industry hundred days time to set up an adjudicatory body and finalise the code of conduct. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the government is building pressure on the OTT players to have some form of censorship on their content.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, MX Player, Voot, ALTBalaji, Hotstar, and others. Several players refused to be a part of the Digital Content Complaint Council, an adjudicatory body formed last month. Reportedly only, Hotstar, Voot, Jio, SonyLIV and Arre have signed up with DCC. The formation of the Council was announced in February, though the composition and strength are yet to be finalised. Abhay Deol on Censorship in Netflix and Amazon Prime: Won’t Stop People From Watching Sex and Violence Available Online.

Javadekar cited examples of China, France and Singapore on government-imposed regulations. According to reports, when it comes to online streaming platforms there are currently no laws for censorship of content. The government is, therefore, looking at this seriously, as several court cases and complaints had been filed to the police in recent months, alleging that some of the content is obscene or have insulted religious sentiment.