New Delhi, May 18: In view of a new COVID-19 strain that is reportedly affecting children in Singapore, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to suspend all air operations with the Southeast Asian country.

Kejriwal has flagged a new COVID-19 strain which he said has been detected in Singapore and is proving dangerous for children. Arguing that it can come as a third wave in India, Kejriwal said the Centre should take immediate measures, including suspension of flights to and from Singapore. COVID-19 Variant Found in Singapore Very Dangerous For Kids, Can Come to India in the Form of Third Wave, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said that the new virus is extremely dangerous for children, and asked the Narendra Modi-led government to immediately suspend air services with Singapore and prioritise vaccination drive for children.

"The new form of Coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi as a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect; 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis," Kejriwal tweeted.

As per media reports, Singapore will shut schools from Wednesday as the authorities concerned have warned that new coronavirus strains, such as the one first detected in India, were affecting more children.

