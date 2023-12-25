New Delhi, December 25: NewsClick's human resources department head Amit Chakravarty has filed an application in a Delhi court seeking its permission to become an approver in the case lodged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act over allegations that the media outlet received money to spread pro-China propaganda. Chakravarty has filed the application before Special Judge Hardeep Kaur, seeking pardon in the ongoing case.

He claims to possess material information that he is willing to disclose to the Delhi Police, currently conducting the investigation. The judge has scheduled the matter to be presented before a magisterial court for the recording of Chakravarty's statement. Police sources have indicated that the agency will make a decision regarding supporting his application after thoroughly reviewing the information he provides in his statement. The court on December 22, granted 60 more days to Delhi Police to complete the investigation. NewsClick Row: HR Head Amit Chakravarty Moves Plea to Turn Government Approver in UAPA Case

The Delhi Police had moved an application before the court seeking an extension of three months. The previously extended judicial custody of the two accused -- NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and Chakravarty -- was also extended to January 20. The police application sought an extension for the maximum period allowed under the law, which is 180 days from the day of the accused's arrest in cases filed under special acts, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). NewsClick Case: Only 0.09% Share in Organisation, No Role in Journalism and Management, Says HR Head Amit Chakravarty in Bail Plea

The application stresses on the voluminous nature of documents and evidence in the case, stating that the agency needs to visit various locations outside Delhi, contributing to the expected delay. The Special Cell had registered an FIR in connection with the case on August 17 under different sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code against NewsClick. In August, a 'New York Times' investigation accused NewsClick of being an organisation funded by a network linked with US millionaire Neville Roy Singham, to allegedly promote Chinese propaganda.

