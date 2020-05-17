Nirmala Sitharaman Calls Rahul Gandhi's Move to Meet Migrant Workers 'Dramabaazi', Asks Opposition To Be 'More Responsible'

Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress leader rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: ANI/Congress)

New Delhi, May 17: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for meeting Migrant workers at a flyover in Delhi on May 16. Nirmala Sitharaman termed Gandhi’s move of meeting migrant workers as a “dramebaazi”. The Finance Minister also asked the Congress to be “more responsible” in criticising the Centre over the migrant issues amid coronavirus lockdown. Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package Should Be Reconsidered, Money Should Be Put Directly in Pockets of People, Says Rahul Gandhi.

During the fifth press conference on sharing details of Rs 20 lakh crore “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat”, Sitharaman said, “Instead of wasting the time of migrants and sitting with them, walk along with them and carry their suitcase.” She added, “​In Congress-ruled states, request for more trains so that more migrants can reach home. They call us dramebaaz. What about yesterday? That is dramabaazi." Rs 40,000 Crore Additional Spending on MGNREGA to Boost Employment, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Final Tranche of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Economic Package.

The Finance Minister stated that the opposition should work together in dealing with the migrants' issues. She asked Congress President Sonia Gandhi that the Congress should discuss the issue with the government. Sitharaman said, “I want to tell the opposition party that on the issue of migrants we all must work together. We are working with all states on this issue. With folded hands, I say to Sonia Gandhi ji that we must speak & deal with our migrants more responsibly.”

Nirmala Sitharaman's Statement:

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi met migrant workers who were embarking on-foot journey from Delhi to their home states. The Congress leader had met the migrant labourers on Sukhdev Vihar flyover. After the scion of the Gandhi family met the migrant workers, the Congress accused the Delhi Police of detaining the group. However, the Delhi Police denied the allegation.