Nirmala Sitharaman Press Briefing on Coronavirus Live Streaming: Watch Finance Minister Address to Media Amid COVID-19 Crisis on DD News

Nirmala Sitharaman at a press briefing (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 24: Amid coronavirus outbreak in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press briefing via video conferencing at 2 pm today. The press briefing will be on statutory and regulatory compliance matters. Sitharaman is a tweet said that the Centre is readying an economic package for fighting the coronavirus crisis. Catch live streaming of the Finance Minster’s press briefing on youtube channel of DD News. Maharashtra Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Rises to 3 As 65-Year-Old Coronavirus Patient From UAE Dies in Kasturba Hospital.

Sitharaman tweeted, “Even as we are readying an economic package to help us through the Corona lockdown (on priority, to be announced soon) I will address the media at 2 pm today, specifically on statutory and regulatory compliance matters. Via video conference.” Maharashtra Coronavirus Cases Rise to 101 After 3 People in Pune and 1 in Satara Test Positive for COVID-19.

Live Streaming of Nirmala Sitharaman:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday. PM Modi took to Twitter to announce that he will talk to people of India on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. It will be the PM’s second address to the nation since Thursday on coronavirus. In his last address to the nation, he called for a 'Janata Curfew' which was observed on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the Modi government could impose Article 360, which allows the central government to impose financial emergency in the nation. However, there is no official confirmation about this. As per Article 360, the Centre will be conferred with the powers to direct states on how to use their financial resources. The law would also allow the central government to revise the salaries of officials employed by the states as well as the Union.

In India, the positive cases of coronavirus have risen to 492 so far. Ten people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, the number of positive cases crossed 100 on Tuesday. Till now, three deaths were also reported in the state.