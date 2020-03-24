Maharashtra Coronavirus Cases Rise to 101 After 3 People in Pune and 1 in Satara Test Positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 24: The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased to 101 on Tuesday. The Health Department of Maharashtra stated that three new cases have been reported from Pune while one has been reported from Satara area. In the toughest measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday imposed a curfew in the state and requested people to stay indoors. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Outbreak Here.

On Monday, a COVID-19 patient from Philippines died, taking the total toll in Maharashtra to three, while positive cases continued to rise. Reports inform that the deceased - who was the third victim of the virus - was a 68-year-old man who initially tested positive and later negative after apparently recovery. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: 446 Active Cases, 37 Cured, 9 Deaths in the Country So Far, Says Health Ministry.

Here's the tweet:

Total number of positive Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 101 including 3 new cases in Pune and 1 in Satara: Health Department, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/EHM4hixF1d — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

"The coronavirus spread is at a crucial stage. If we don't take strong steps now, we may face a situation similar to other countries. We have been making repeated appeals, but they seem to have had no impact, so we are forced to implement curfew," Thackeray had said on Monday.

On Sunday, the state government had implemented prohibitory orders till nagar panchayat levels to combat the spread of COVID-19. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope warned that the state stood on the threshold of a 'multiplication stage' of the virus. He emphasized the need for people to maintain 'social distancing' and urged people to follow the directives of the government. "This is the stage to exercise extreme precautions since we don't want to enter from Phase II to Phase III at any cost," Tope said.