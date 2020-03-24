Maharashtra Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Rises to 3 As 65-Year-Old Coronavirus Patient From UAE Dies in Kasturba Hospital

Coronavirus Pandemic (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 24: As the number of COVID-19 infected people crossed 100 in Maharashtra, a fresh case of death comes from the city, thus taking the death toll to three. According to an ANI update, a 65-year-old Coronavirus patient from UAE passed away in Mumbai on Monday. He was admitted to Kasturba Hospital. The total death due to COVID-19 in India is 10 so far.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst hit by coronavirus pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases across the state jumped from 64 to 101 in a span of 72 hours. Among the four COVID-19 positive cases, three of them are from Pune and one from Satara. These people have a travel history to Peru, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Maharashtra Coronavirus Cases Rise to 101 After 3 People in Pune and 1 in Satara Test Positive for COVID-19.

Check ANI tweet:

Looking at how people were taking the issue of lockdown lightly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday imposed a curfew in the state and requested people to stay indoors. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope warned that the state stood on the threshold of a 'multiplication stage' of the virus. He emphasized the need for people to maintain 'social distancing' and urged people to follow the directives of the government.

West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each on Monday while seven deaths was earlier reported from Maharashtra (two), Bihar, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat and Punjab.