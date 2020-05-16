Nirmala Sitharaman to Unveil Last Tranche of Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package at 11 AM Tomorrow Instead of 4 PM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 16: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the last tranche of Rs 20 Lakh Crore mega economic package at 11 am on Sunday. During all the last four press briefing on the economic stimulus, the Finance Minister had held the media address at 4 PM. The announcements are part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The fourth tranche of economic stimulus package with an aim to boost growth and create jobs focused on structural reforms. In her fourth media briefing, she said the focus of the fourth stimulus would be coal, minerals, defence production, civil aviation sector, power distribution companies in Union Territories, space sector and atomic energy sector.

