Patna (Bihar) [India], February 28 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the Bihar Chief Minister, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Nitish Kumar neither has vision nor a roadmap, and that people gave him a chance for 20 years, but now they are fed up with him.

Speaking to media, Tejashwi exuded confidence that the people of Bihar will form an "NDA-Mukt" government in the 2025 Assembly elections.

"The people of Bihar are going to form an 'NDA-mukt' government in 2025; we are confident that this time, we will get a chance. Nitish Kumar is our elder; we respect him, but now he is not capable of running Bihar; he is tired. He has neither vision nor roadmap; he is running the same old schemes. The people of Bihar gave him a chance for 20 years, but now the people are saying that enough is enough," he said.

Further, speaking on the Bihar Cabinet expansion, the RJD leader claimed that it happened due to some internal matter in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"It is not going to make any difference; there must have been some internal matter in BJP, so the expansion has happened. This is the last time Nitish Kumar is expanding the Cabinet; this opportunity is not going to come again," Tejashwi said.

As Bihar gears up for Assembly polls later this year, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expanded his Cabinet with seven Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs taking oath as ministers.

Sanjay Saraogi, Sunil Kumar, Jibesh Mishra, Krishna Kumar Mantoo, Motilal Prasad, Vijay Kumar Mandal and Raju Kumar Singh took oath as ministers.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, on Tuesday urged the people of the state to support his father in the elections.

"I urge the people of Bihar to vote for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as he has done a lot of development in the state. Last time, people gave 43 seats. They should ensure that we win more seats in the elections so that we can continue the pace of development," Nishant Kumar said.

He urged JD(U) workers to take Nitish Kumar's policies and achievements from the past 19 years to the people of Bihar.

Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November this year. (ANI)

