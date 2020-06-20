New Delhi, June 20: The Delhi Congress on Saturday took a pot shot at Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government saying there is no coordination between them in decision making due to which the people are totally confused. The remarks of the Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar came soon after Baijal on Saturday rolled back the order on five days institutional quarantine in the national capital.

The Lieutenant overnor had, on Friday, ordered a five-day mandatory institutional quarantine for every Covid-19 patient under home isolation. The Congress leader said "There is absolutely no coordination in decision making between the Lt Governor and the Kejriwal government. After overruling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's advocacy of home isolation, the LG later withdrew it." Delhi L-G Order of 5-Day Mandatory Institutional Quarantine for Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Withdrawn.

Kumar said that the people of Delhi are totally confused as there seems to be no agreement between the Delhi and central governments in tackling the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The remarks came after Baijal withdrew the order and said, "Regarding institutional isolation, only those Covid-19 positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation."

The development comes after the Delhi government opposed the order asserting that the institutional quarantine will make people evade testing which will further increase the spread of infection. The Congress also slammed the AAP and the BJP and said both of them try to pat each other's back when they meet, but indulge in shadow-boxing when they come out of the meeting.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).