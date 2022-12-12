Noida, Dec 12: A massive fire broke out in a plastic warehouse and several slums in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Sector-93, fire department officials said.

The incident took place opn Sunday evening in Gejha village, which comes under Phase-2 of the district. Maharashtra Fire: Container Engulfs in Blaze on Nashik-Mumbai Highway (Watch Video).

The Fire department has reached the spot in time and the work of extinguishing the fire is underway.

Watch Massive Fire Broke Out in Noida Sector 93:

Huge Fire In Noida, Chaos Follows, Fire Engines At The Spot pic.twitter.com/5NOsIgYdPj — NDTV Videos (@ndtvvideos) December 11, 2022

According to preliminary information, a massive fire broke out in a plastic godown and some shanties around it in Noida's Sector-93. After receiving information about the fire, the Noida Police and Fire department are present on the spot and efforts are being made to extinguish the fire by the fire personnel. UP Shocker: Husband Sets Wife, Three-Year-Old Daughter on Fire for Dowry in Sultanpur, Arrested.

The fire is so intense that the smoke coming from it can be seen even from a distance. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Till now no information has been received about the extent of damage caused in this massive fire. The Police and fire department teams are currently making joint efforts to rescue people trapped in the affected area. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2022 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).