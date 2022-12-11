In a tragic accident, a moving container caught on fire on Nashik-Mumbai Highway on Sunday evening. The cause of the fire is yet unknown. Due to the incident, the traffic on the highway was affected. More details are awaited. Maharashtra Road Accident: Bus Carrying 48 Students Overturns in Raigad District, Many Injured.

Container Engulfs in Blaze:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)