Noida, October 29: A large population across the country order their meals and groceries, apart from other goods, via online mobile apps, and this has indeed created an environment of ease and convenience for all in today's fast-paced life. However, apart from online fraud and refund-related issues, women's safety is another major issue that needs to be addressed when it comes to online service apps and their operations.

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, a woman was raped by a delivery person who had gone to the victim's house to deliver groceries. The woman, who lives in a high-rise apartment in the city, had placed her grocery order using a popular mobile app. Gurugram Shocker: Delivery Boy Arrested for Rape, Abduction of Minor Girl on Pretext of Marriage.

The app designated Sumit Singh, the accused, to carry out the delivery order. After he discovered that the woman was alone at home when he arrived at his location, he barged into the flat and raped the woman before fleeing the scene right away. The incident reportedly took place on Friday, October 27. The victim filed a police complaint against the accused on the same day.

When the police reached close to the residence of the accused, he managed to snatch the pistol of one of the cops and run away. SWAT units and reinforcements were dispatched to scour the area and apprehend Sumit. When the police units approached him, he opened fire at them. The police retaliated and shot Sumit in the leg. Zepto Delivery Boy Molests, Records Video of Woman in Mumbai's Khar; Arrested.

The offender was eventually apprehended by multiple police teams. Sumit is receiving medical care at a government hospital in the city after being taken into custody. He has previously been detained for attempting to sell illicit alcohol.

