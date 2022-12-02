A Zepto delivery executive allegedly molested a woman at her residence in Mumbai's Khar. The incident was shared on social media by a woman named Sabeena. According to the reports, the incident took place at around 3 pm on November 30 when the accused came to deliver a parcel and started recording the woman. The accused then tried to barge into her home by pushing her and started misbehaving with her and hurled expletives. Mumbai Shocker: Four Lock Minor Girl in BMC School Classroom, One Rapes, Another Molests Her; Two Accused Arrested.

Zepto Delivery Boy Molests Woman:

Accused Arrested:

