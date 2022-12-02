A Zepto delivery executive allegedly molested a woman at her residence in Mumbai's Khar. The incident was shared on social media by a woman named Sabeena. According to the reports, the incident took place at around 3 pm on November 30 when the accused came to deliver a parcel and started recording the woman. The accused then tried to barge into her home by pushing her and started misbehaving with her and hurled expletives. Mumbai Shocker: Four Lock Minor Girl in BMC School Classroom, One Rapes, Another Molests Her; Two Accused Arrested.

Zepto Delivery Boy Molests Woman:

Hi Sabeena, We take such matters with utmost seriousness. We are partaking in a thorough investigation of the incident with the local law enforcement bodies. We condemn such behavior. Stringent action will be taken on perpetrators based on facts. — Zepto Cares (@zeptocares) December 1, 2022

Accused Arrested:

A delivery boy named Shahzade Sheikh arrested for molesting a woman in Mumbai's Khar area on Nov 30. Accused was recording her video while handing over the parcel. When the woman protested, accused tried to enter the house of the victim by pushing her&started abusing her: Police — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

