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Football Football La Liga 2 Fight Video: Zaragoza Goalkeeper Esteban Andrada Punches Huesca Captain Jorge Pulido A fierce Aragon derby between Real Zaragoza and SD Huesca ended in a mass brawl after goalkeeper Esteban Andrada struck Jorge Pulido. Three players were sent off in the chaotic finish.

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A high-stakes La Liga 2 derby between Real Zaragoza and SD Huesca descended into violence on Sunday, 26 April 2026, as a mass brawl erupted in the final moments of the match. The central figure of the altercation, Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada, now faces a lengthy suspension after punching Huesca captain Jorge Pulido in the face. The incident occurred at the Estadio El Alcoraz during stoppage time, with Huesca leading 1-0 in a critical fixture for both clubs' survival hopes in the second tier of Spanish football. UEFA Bans Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni for Six Games Due to ‘Use of Homophobic Language’ in UCL 2025–26 Match Against Real Madrid.

The Flashpoint: From Red Card to Assault

The tension reached a breaking point in the 98th minute of the match. Andrada, who is on loan at Zaragoza from Mexican club Monterrey, was initially shown a second yellow card, resulting in a red, for shoving Pulido during a heated exchange in the penalty area.

Watch Video of Zaragoza Goalkeeper Esteban Andrada Punch his Opponent

Puñetazo de Esteban Andrada a Jorge Pulido tras ser expulsado en el Huesca - Real Zaragoza pic.twitter.com/vjNQcCfb0q — Lorenzo Gelardo (@LorenzoGelardo_) April 26, 2026

Rather than exiting the pitch, the 35-year-old Argentine international lost his composure and charged at Pulido, delivering a powerful right-hand punch to the defender's face. The strike left Pulido with visible bruising near his eye and immediately triggered a mass confrontation involving players and coaching staff from both benches. Giorgia Meloni Government Rejects Donald Trump Envoy’s Proposal To Swap Iran for Italy in FIFA World Cup 2026.

Mass Brawl and Multiple Dismissals

The pitch quickly turned into a scene of disorder as players engaged in a series of physical altercations. During the melee, Huesca goalkeeper Dani Jiménez was seen sprinting across the field to retaliate, striking Andrada on the back of the head.

Another Video of the Fight

Zaragoza goalkeeper just KO’d another player with a haymaker HOLY SH*T 😭 pic.twitter.com/1WMAlAqs13 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 26, 2026

Referee Dámaso Arcediano Monescillo struggled to restore order as the fight moved toward the touchline. Once the situation was quelled, the official issued further red cards to:

Dani Jiménez (Huesca): For his role in the retaliatory assault.

Dani Tasende (Zaragoza): For violent conduct during the ensuing brawl.

Esteban Andrada Issues Public Apology

Following the match, a remorseful Andrada addressed the incident, acknowledging that his actions were unjustifiable for a professional athlete.

"I am very, very sorry for what happened," Andrada stated in a post-match interview. "It is not a good image for the club, the fans, or for a professional like myself. I lost focus in that moment and I am here for whatever consequences the league may give me."

Real Zaragoza also released a formal statement "strongly condemning" the behaviour, adding that the scenes were unbecoming of the sport and did not represent the values of the historic club.

Disciplinary Consequences and League Standing

The Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation is expected to review the referee’s report on Monday. Given the nature of the unprovoked punch after a dismissal, Andrada could face a ban ranging from four to twelve matches, effectively ending his season.

The match itself concluded with a 1-0 victory for Huesca, courtesy of a 65th-minute goal from Óscar Sielva. The result leaves both Aragonese sides entangled in a fierce relegation battle with only five games remaining in the 2025-26 La Liga 2 season.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LaLiga TV). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).