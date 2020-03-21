Odisha Faces 40% Shutdown Due to Coronavirus Outbreak, 5 Districts and 8 Towns on Lockdown, Says CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bhubaneswar, March 21: In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in India, 40 percent of Odisha will be on a shutdown mode for a week as a precautionary measure. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that to knockdown the spread of COVID-19, the state government has decided to lockdown 40 percent of the state for one week including state capital- Bhubaneswar. The other parts which will witness a shutdown includes 5 districts and 8 major towns. The Chief Minister stated that 70% of the total 3200 foreign returnees belong to these districts. Coronavirus Test: Who Have to Get Tested For COVID-19? ICMR Revises Testing Strategy.

The Chief Minister said that Airport, railways, bus-stand and essential services will be exempted from the shutdown. He said all service providers, including private sector, engaged in COVID-19 relief services, to be declared Emergency Workers. Coronavirus Pandemic: Don't Panic or Violate Quarantine Guidelines, PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens.

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation in Odisha has announced an odd-even scheme for public transport including buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws to restrict traffic. The corporation added saying that there will be no bar on private vehicles, government vehicles and vehicles hired by hospitals.

In India, a total of 298 cases of COVID-19 cases have been reported till Saturday, the Health Ministry said. Out of the total number, four people have died and 22 others have been recovered. In Odisha, total two positive cases have been reported so far. The worst-hit state in India is Maharashtra, with 63 positive cases till Saturday followed by Kerala with positive cases.