Odisha Man Flees From COVID-19 Quarantine Centre in Jharsuguda District, Police Bring Him Back Next Day

Bhubaneswar, May 5: Fear gripped Odisha’s Jharsuguda district on Tuesday after a 35-year-old man, who was kept in a COVID-19 quarantine centre, managed to vanish from the facility. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the man was kept at the coronavirus isolation centre in Jharsuguda for over a week now and fled even before the results of the swab sample could be out. The act of his sudden disappearance raised fears of possible COVID-19 infection in the area.

According to the HT report, Police officials in Jharsuguda said the man, identified as Asid Khan of Kabaristanpada area of Jharsuguda was kept in a quarantine centre since April 26. Khan was kept under observation at the isolation centre after he visited a containment zone at Nala Road in Rourkela in neighbouring Sundargarh district. Pune Man Flees From Shelter Home in Kothrud Area Due to Unavailability of Liquor, Tobacco & Cigarettes, Spits on Cops After Being Caught.

The containment zone that Khan visited, has reported 7 positive cases of coronavirus. The report adds that a case has been registered against the man under sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of the IPC at Jharsuguda police station while seeking public help in tracing him out.

Police informed that the man was caught in Badheimunda area of Jharsuguda on Tuesday and was again brought to the quarantine centre. So far, there are two COVID-19 cases in Jharsuguda district. Earlier this week, as many as 150 migrant workers fled from an isolation center in Ganjam district of the state citing lack of water after which one more positive case was reported.

On Monday, tension gripped the Nala Road containment zone in Odisha's Rourkela after people allegedly pelted stones at police personnel and broke barricades on Monday. Police said a few locals pelted stones at police personnel in Nala Road, which has been declared as containment zone after a few COVID-19 cases were reported from there.