Pune Man Flees From Shelter Home in Kothrud Area Due to Unavailability of Liquor, Tobacco & Cigarettes, Spits on Cops After Being Caught

Pune Man Flees From Shelter Home in Kothrud (Photo Credits: ANI)

Pune, April 20: In a bizarre incident, a man in Pune was caught on camera spitting on Police on being caught after running away from a shelter home in Kothrud area. According to a tweet by ANI, a viral video showed police beating a man after he allegedly spit on them in Kothrud area in Pune. "The man, Amit Kumar Verma, had fled a shelter home. When police caught him, he abused & spitted on them yesterday," says Police Inspector Pratibha Joshi.

Giving details about the incident, Joshi further added saying that the man didn't want to stay at the shelter home as he was not getting liquor, tobacco & cigarettes there. The man created nuisance at the shelter home and there were complaints that he was urinating anywhere at the shelter home. Joshi informed that the man was punished as police didn't want to book him. COVID-19 Situation in Mumbai and Pune Serious, MHA Writes to Maharashtra Govt Over Violations of Lockdown Measures.

Here's the tweet:

The man said he didn't want to stay at the shelter home as he was not getting liquor, tobacco & cigarettes there. There were complaints that he was urinating here & there at the shelter home. He was punished as police didn't want to book him: Police Inspector Pratibha Joshi https://t.co/y119UadNP3 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

Maharashtra has witnessed the highest number number of coronavirus cases in the country. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that his government would take strict action against those violating lockdown norms. According to the lockdown guidelines by the government, sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc are strictly banned. On April 15, the banned the sale of these items during the extended lockdown in place to ensure social distancing amid coronavirus crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3.