Mayurbhanj, June 6: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was allegedly beaten to death in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Saturday night. In a case of road rage, 48-year-old Ranjit Pradhan was driving to his in-laws’ house at Nuasahi village when the incident took place. Pradhan is the Balasore district in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. Mumbai Road Rage: Cab Driver Beaten To Death By Motorists For Overtaking.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Pradhan while on his way to his in-laws’ house, got into an altercation with three young men riding motorcycles near Kusumpur Chhak. The three accused reportedly dragged the BJP leader out of the car and punched him. He was critically injured in the altercation and was rushed to a hospital. The BJP leader was declared brought dead by doctors of the hospital. Law Student Shot Dead, Cousin Injured in Suspected Road Rage Incident in Delhi.

“The constant thrashing led to internal bleeding in his head, chest and other internal organs as per the post-mortem report,” reported Hindustan Times, quoting officer-in-charge of Kaptipada police station, Sanjay Pradhan as saying. The three accused were arrested, and a case of murder has been registered against them. The altercation occurred over the alleged lack of space to pass. However, Pradhan’s father-in-law said that there was enough space for the three men to pass through. The police have started an investigation into the case.

