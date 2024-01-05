Puri, January 5: A trans person allegedly murdered their partner after he decided to marry another woman, police said. The accused, Somanatha Lathi (24) and the victim, Rashmi Ranjan Baliarsingh (31), were both drama artists who lived together for several years. They met in 2017 during a play where Lathi played Yashoda and Baliarsingh played Kansa.

According to a report published by the Times of India, they fell in love, and Baliarsingh invited Lathi to his house. However, their relationship soured when Baliarsingh met a female artist from Telengapada village four months ago. He started talking to her on voice and video calls. Lathi asked him to end his affair with the woman, but he refused. Lathi left his house and tried to convince the woman to break up with Baliarsingh, but she did not listen. Lathi learned that Baliarsingh and the woman were planning to get married. Odisha Shocker: Man Kills Wife on Suspicion of Extra-Marital Affair, Walks Into Police Station With Her Severed Head in Nayagarh District.

On New Year’s Eve, Lathi went to Baliarsingh’s house on a bike to celebrate with him. The next day, Baliarsingh went to Champatipur in Nayagarh district to perform in a play. He asked Lathi to join him there. Lathi saw him chatting with the woman artist on a video call and confronted him. Baliarsingh slapped him and hung up the call. Lathi went back to Baliarsingh’s house that night and waited for him to return the next morning. After Baliarsingh had breakfast and his mother, an ASHA worker, left for work, Lathi argued with him again and asked him to stay with him. Baliarsingh told him to get out of his house.

Lathi got angry and grabbed an iron bolt from the house and hit Baliarsingh on the head repeatedly. He hid the weapon behind the house, locked the door from outside, and ran away. When Baliarsingh’s mother came back, she found the house locked. She could not reach her son on the phone. She broke the door with the help of the neighbours and saw him lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Odisha Shocker: Youth Kills Minor Girlfriend for ‘Avoiding’ Him in Bolangir; Two Accused Arrested, One Absconding.

The victim’s mother filed a complaint with the Jankia police, who tracked down Lathi in Jajpur on Wednesday. He was arrested, and the iron bolt weighing over 8 kg was recovered from the scene, said Khurda SP Siddharth Kataria.

