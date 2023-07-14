Hyderabad, July 14: Four passengers were injured on Friday when a water tank collapsed at the Warangal railway station in Telangana. The passengers waiting for their train at platform number one sustained injuries when the overhead water tank collapsed and fell on Cover Over Platform (COP). The GI sheets caved in and along with water fell on the passengers.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. when 64,000 litres of capacity water gave away. The passengers swept on to the tracks and sustained injuries. Officials said the injured were shifted to MGM Hospital. Two of them were sent home after first aid. They were being paid a compensation of Rs.25,000 each. Punjab Roof Collapse: Three Members of Family Killed As House Roof Collapses Due to Heavy Rains in Faridkot (Watch Video).

Water Tank Collapses at Warangal Railway Station:

VIDEO | Several passengers were injured after an overhead tank collapsed at Warangal Railway station in Odisha earlier today. Injured victims were shifted to a nearby hospital. pic.twitter.com/vKrr2Jjpe7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2023

Two other passengers, both senior citizens, were undergoing treatment at the hospital. Railways officials that they are being provided with necessary medical treatment, with railways bearing complete expenditure. In addition, a compensation of Rs 1 lakh is also being given to them. Uttar Pradesh Roof Collapse: Woman, Daughter Killed As Roof of House Collapses Due to Rain in Muzaffarnagar.

Eye witnesses said since there was no train at the platform, this averted a major tragedy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2023 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).