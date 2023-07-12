Chandigarh, July 12: A couple and their minor son were killed on Wednesday after the roof of their house collapsed in Kotkapura in Punjab's Faridkot district, police said. The roof was stated to have weakened due to recent heavy rains in the region, leading to its collapse early in the morning, a police official in Kotkapura said. Uttar Pradesh Roof Collapse: Woman, Daughter Killed As Roof of House Collapses Due to Rain in Muzaffarnagar.

He said the deceased were a man and his wife, both in their 30s, and their four-year-old son. A girl was also injured in the incident. Himachal Pradesh Roof Collapse: One Dead, Two Injured After Roof Collapses at Gurudwara Paonta Sahib in Sirmour.

The official said the family members were asleep at the time of the incident. The weather has remained clear at most places in Punjab for the past two days after three days of incessant rainfall from Saturday to Monday.