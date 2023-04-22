Mumbai, April 22: In what can be seen as a significant blow to private taxi aggregator companies in the city, the Pune RTO has rejected autorickshaw permit applications of Ola, Uber, and other aggregators. Ola, Uber and two other taxi aggregator companies had reportedly applied for autorickshaw permits in order to run mobile app-based services in Pune. However, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) rejected their applications.

The decision by Pune RTO has now banned the private aggregators from running their private autorickshaw services in the city with immediate effect, reports the Hindustan Times. The decision comes after the Bombay High Court asked bike taxi firm Rapido to stop its services in Maharashtra after the Pune RTO refused permission. Rapido, Bike Taxi Aggregator, To Suspend Services in Maharashtra After Bombay High Court Rap for Operating Sans Licence.

Pune RTO Rejects Autorickshaw Permits of Ola and Uber

Besides Ola and Uber, K Valuation Technologies and Rapido had also applied for licenses in order to run autorickshaw services in the city. The decision was taken during a meeting called by Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh. Reportedly, Ola and Uber had applied for licenses for four-wheeler light motor vehicles and three-wheeler autorickshaws services in the city. On the other hand, K Valuation Technologies and Rapido sought licences to run three-wheeler autorickshaw services in Pune.

Ajit Shinde, an officer of Pune regional transport said, "All four applications were submitted to RTA under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Aggregator Guidelines, 2020. It was decided to deny ‘aggregate licence’ to all four companies in the autorickshaw category. RTA will seek guidance from the government regarding the issuance of aggregator licence for four-wheeler light motor vehicles." Pune Auto-Rickshaw Driver Uses Money Saved For His Wedding to Feed Migrant Labourers, Offers Free Rides to Pregnant Women And Elderly People.

The RTO officer also said that the four aggregator companies have asked to suspend their spend autorickshaw services in the city. Meanwhile, the Pune RTO has also advised citizens to refrain from using the mobile application-based facility of the above-mentioned companies.

