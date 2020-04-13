Pakistan May Plot to Spread Coronavirus in India-Nepal Border Areas, Says BJP MP Vijay Dubey

The BJP Symbol (Representational Image/ Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 13: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kushinagar MP Vijay Dubey has claimed that Pakistan may conspire to spread coronavirus in areas of India that adjoin Nepal borders.

The MP told IANS: "The Nepal border runs along Kushinagar district, which can be accessed by walking trails in villages like Hariharpur, Narayanpur, Marichahwa. The forests of Susta and Parsa, villages in Nepal, are also located nearby. With the help of a Muslim cleric in Parsa, some people here are planning to spread the corona infection. There are intelligence reports and I have alerted district officer." Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Wife And Driver Tested Positive For Coronavirus? Viral Image of News Channel Showing The Same is Fake.

"The infection can be spread through persons coming into Indian territory through these walking trails," Dubey said.

He said that though Uttar Pradesh police have sealed the international borders, even then he had alerted the DM and the SP. "A Nepal national was caught here on Sunday."

Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Mishra said: "The boundaries of the district have been sealed and the even the walking trails are under police vigil."