Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Wife And Driver Tested Positive For Coronavirus? Viral Image of News Channel Showing The Same is Fake

Mumbai, April 12: During the coronavirus outbreak, several fake news are doing rounds of social media. Recently, one such fake news which is going viral on various platforms of social media has claimed that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Khan has contracted coronavirus. An image of news channel Aaj Tak’s screengrab is being widely shared on WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook. Fact Check: In Israel No Death From COVID-19? Fake WhatsApp Forward States Drink Made of Lemon And Bicarbonate Saved Citizens From Coronavirus.

The screengrab has a grim-looking image of Imran Khan with a text in Hindi which states that Pakistan PM’s wife has been infected with COVID-19. The image also claimed that even Khan’s driver had been tested positive for coronavirus. Later, it was found that the image was morphed. The Aaj Tak logo in the image was also blurred. Fact Check: Bananas Prevent Coronavirus Infection? Viral Video Claiming Australian Research Stated Bananas Can Help Prevent COVID-19 Is FAKE; Here’s the Truth.

According to ALT News, The first two alphabets of the phrase ‘Breaking News’ on the top left corner are also cropped. India Today director Rahul Kanwal also termed the image as fake. Kanwal tweeted the image with a stamp of "fake" on it. He also stated that the image was morphed.

Rahul Kanwal's Tweet:

Last month, fake news also went viral that Imran Khan had been tested positive for the deadly virus. The post about Imran Khan allegedly getting infected with coronavirus was widely shared on WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook after the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson diagnosed with COVID-19. Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Faisal Javed Khan clarified that the news was fake. Meanwhile, in Pakistan over 5,000 people have been tested positive so far.

