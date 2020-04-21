Palghar Mob Lynching: Uma Bharti Invokes Bal Thackeray to Show Uddhav His Path to 'Atonement'

Union Minister Uma Bharti (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 21: BJP leader Uma Bharti has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray on Tuesday raising the Palghar mob lynching in which two sadhus were killed along with their drivers. Uma Bharti, started the letter by mentioning Bal Thackeray, saying, "You are the son of a great father" and thus trying to remind him of his father's legacy.

Uma Bharti has demanded that all the police personnel spotted in the viral video of mob lynching where they were seen shirking their responsibilities to save the victims should be booked under Section 302 of the IPC that pertains to murder. Palghar Mob Lynching: Amit Shah Speaks to Uddhav Thackeray, Seeks Report From Maharashtra Government Over Brutal Incident.

"...Those police personnel are also accused of murder. They too should be booked under IPC 302. Had they wanted, they could have save the lives of the sadhus by firing in the air," wrote Bharti.

In a strongly worded statement, she asserted that the Maharashtra Chief Minister would be "part of the act" if he fails to bring the perpetrators including the erring police personnel to book.

In the letter, the BJP Vice President has expressed shock at the lynching. She said though Thackeray may not be individually responsible for the horrific act but as the violence took place in a state governed by him, Udhhav Thackeray is duty-bound to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The firebrand BJP leader who herself wears a saffron robe, said she would observe fast for a day in remembrance of the deceased saints. Making a fierce attack on the former NDA ally, Bharti said, "Bringing the perpetrators to book will be your atonement".

The BJP leader concludes by saying she will visit Palghar once the nationwide lockdown is over and stay there to hold prayers for the slain sadhus.

An aggressive mob of around 200 villagers flouting all lockdown norms, had accosted a vehicle in which the two sadhus were travelling from Nashik to Surat with some relief materials late on Thursday night. Suspecting them to be thieves, the crowd started questioning them, abused them and then assaulted them brutally with sticks, rods and stones.

When the police team reached the spot and took them to their van, the crowds swooped on the police van and continued to assault them till they succumbed. A few policemen were also injured in the process.

The victims were later identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, 30, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri, 70 and their driver Nilesh Telwade, 30.