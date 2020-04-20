Palghar Mob Lynching: Amit Shah Speaks to Uddhav Thackeray, Seeks Report From Maharashtra Government Over Brutal Incident

Uddhav Thackeray - Amit Shah (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, April 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the Palghar mob lynching incident on Monday. The Ministry of Home Affairs further sought a report from the Maharashtra government over the brutal incident. Earlier in the day, two police personnel of Kasa Police Station were suspended in connection with Palghar incident. The case is about the three people who were beaten to death by villagers in Palghar on suspicion of theft on April 17.

FIR was filed against the villagers and 110 people were arrested. 101 have been sent to police custody till April 30 and nine minors have been sent to a juvenile shelter home. Palghar police are carrying out further investigation into the matter. An inquiry has also been initiated to probe the incident. Palghar Mob Lynching: Police Arrest 110 People, Including 9 Juveniles; 'Nobody Guilty Will Be Spared', Says Uddhav Thackeray.

Here's the tweet on the above news by ANI:

The victims included two sadhus of the Juna Akhada and driver of their vehicle. According to some reports, the mob lynched two sadhus and their driver after rumours surfaced that they were kidnapping children. At least two police vans were damaged, and some policemen were injured in the mob attack.

Soon after the visuals of the incident went viral, leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis demanded stringent action said that "the Palghar incident of mob lynching is shocking and inhuman". On Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray said that culprits involved in lynching of three men in Palghar district would be brought to justice.