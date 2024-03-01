Palghar, March 1: Two sisters were seriously injured after they were knocked down by a school bus in Vasai in Palghar district on Friday, a police official said. The siblings, in the 2-7 age group, were hospitalised following the incident, which took place at 2pm when they were crossing a road, he said. Palghar Road Accident Video: Scooty Collides With Auto Rickshaw While Taking Turn in Boisar, Terrifying Visuals Surface.

"They were knocked down after the bus took a u-turn. The driver immediately applied brakes and along with passersby pulled out the two girls from near the tyres. They rushed the siblings to a hospital," he said. The police are probing the incident, the official added. A video of the accident went viral on social media.