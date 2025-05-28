Bhubaneswar, May 28: A lecturer was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Odisha's Bolangir district on Wednesday for killing two persons, including a groom, by sending a parcel bomb as a wedding gift. Punjilal Meher, a lecturer at Jyoti Vikas College in Bhainsa, had a professional enmity with the groom's mother at the college where she worked as the principal. Due to this reason, Punjilal hatched the conspiracy to kill her son Soumya and sent the bomb as a wedding gift in 2018, the police said.

Sonali Pattanaik, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Patnagarh, has convicted the accused Punjilal Meher (56) and sentenced him to life imprisonment, government counsel Chittaranjan Kanungo said. The court convicted him under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 201 (destroy evidence of a crime) of IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, he said. Parcel Bomb Case: Odisha Court Convicts Accused Punjilal Meher, Sentences Him to Life Imprisonment.

The court sentenced life imprisonment under two sections, 10 years of imprisonment under two charges and seven years imprisonment under another charge. Kanungo said that all the sentences would run concurrently. To prove the case, the prosecution examined 62 witnesses, 100 documentary evidence and 51 material objects, in the court. "Our submission was to treat it as a rarest of rare cases. However, the court did not observe it as a rarest of rare cases because all heinous crime cases cannot be treated like that," the public prosecutor said.

He said the quantum of punishment pronounced by the court is very encouraging. It will give a positive message to the society at large. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.40 lakh on the convict. He will remain behind bars for the rest of his life, Kanungo informed media persons outside the court. Arun Bothra, a senior police officer, who led the crime branch investigation into the case in 2018, said, "When we took over the case, there was no evidence, no eyewitness, nothing to lead the investigation. There was no suspicion on Punjilal Meher."

The crime branch got clues from the anonymous letter sent to the Bolangir SP (by Punjilal), Bothra said. "We collected crucial evidence like the cover of the letter, soft copy of the letter, the printer used to print it, and adhesive used to seal the letter from Punjilal Meher's possession. All were scientifically matched and proved," Bothra told media persons. Later, the accused narrated the entire episode and also demonstrated the bomb-making procedure before the police, he said, adding that Punjilal admitted to having learnt the process of parcel bomb-making from videos on the internet. Fatal Bomb as 'Wedding Gift': Odisha Police Cracks Case, Pins Lecturer as Prime Accused.

"I feel satisfied after the accused was convicted by the court and justice has been served to the victim's family," Bothra, who is now serving as the ADG of Police, Railways and Coastal Security, said. "We have suffered an irreparable loss. We were praying for the death sentence. Still, we are satisfied with the judgment of the court," the deceased groom's father, Rabindra Sahoo, said. Sanjukta Sahoo, the victim's mother too expressed satisfaction with the court ruling while comparing Punjilal with a demon.

Soumya Sekhar Sahoo, a man in his mid-twenties, and his 85-year-old grandmother, Jemamani Sahoo, were killed in the blast. His wife, Rimarani, suffered critical injuries when a parcel bomb, disguised as a wedding gift, exploded at their Patnagarh home in Bolangir district on February 23, 2018. The blast had taken place when the groom opened the gift.

Following a request by the new bride and her family, the then chief minister Naveen Patnaik had ordered the Crime Branch to probe into the incident. The crime branch took over the investigation on March 23, 2018, and arrested Meher in April 2018. He is currently lodged in the Patnagarh sub-jail. The crime branch, in its charge sheet, had accused Punjilal Meher an English lecturer at the college where the victim Soumya Sekhar's mother Sanjukta Sahoo was the principal. The investigating agency had said that revenge was the motive behind the crime.