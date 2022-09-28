Mumbai, September 28: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday banned the radical outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) for five years for alleged links to terror funding. The central agencies -NIA and ED along with state police, on September 22 and September 27, conducted nationwide raids on several locations of PFI across India and arrested over 250 cadres. The move to ban the radical outfit was taken based on the evidence collected by the investigation agencies.

Along with PFI, MHA banned 8 of its associated fronts in alleged terror funding. "Powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates as an 'unlawful association," said MHA in a statement. The ministry further added that PFI has been working covertly to increase radicalisation of “one community by promoting a sense of insecurity in the country. PFI Banned: Narendra Modi Government Declares Popular Front of India 'Unlawful Association' for 5 Years.

List of PFI’s Associates and Fronts Declared As ‘Unlawful Associations’:

Rehab India Foundation (RIF)

Campus Front of India (CFI)

All India Imams Council (AIIC)

National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO)

National Women’s Front

Junior Front

Empower India Foundation

Rehab Foundation, Kerala

The demand to ban these organisations was made by several states. "PFI and its associates and affiliates indulged in unlawful activities prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country with the potential to disturb the peace and communal harmony of the country and supporting militancy," MHA said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2022 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).