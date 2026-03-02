New Delhi, February 2: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is expected to release the GPAT 2026 admit card shortly on its official website, natboard.edu.in. Candidates who have registered for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test will be able to download their hall tickets once the link is activated.

The GPAT 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 7, 2026. With the exam date nearing, candidates are advised to stay alert and regularly check the official portal for updates. The city intimation slip was released on February 24, 2026, informing applicants about their allotted examination city. The result is expected to be declared in April 2026. GPAT 2026 Exam City Slip: NBEMS To Release Exam City Slip for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test Examination Soon at natboard.edu.in, Know Steps To Download.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. It is important to carefully verify personal details, exam centre information, and reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket. NEET Registration 2026: Know Last Date, How To apply at neet.nta.nic.in.

How to Download GPAT 2026 Admit Card

Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Click on the GPAT 2026 admit card download link available on the homepage.

Enter your registered user ID and password on the login page.

Submit the details to access the admit card.

Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Students are advised to keep visiting the official NBEMS website for the latest announcements and notifications related to GPAT 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2026 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).