Bhopal, February 26: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) has officially declared the results for various undergraduate and postgraduate examinations on its dedicated web portal. Students enrolled in technical and professional streams, including engineering, pharmacy, and computer applications, can now access their scorecards for the 2025–26 academic session.

The announcement brings clarity to thousands of students across Madhya Pradesh following the completion of semester examinations earlier this month. The university has also simultaneously updated its revaluation results for those who had previously requested a review of their answer scripts.

Accessing Main Examination Results

The university has activated result links for several key courses. Students belonging to the following programs can now view their performance:

Engineering: B.E. and B.Tech.

B.E. and B.Tech. Pharmacy: B.Pharmacy and B.Pharmacy (PCI).

B.Pharmacy and B.Pharmacy (PCI). Computer Applications: M.C.A. and M.C.A. (2-Year).

To download the marksheet, candidates must visit the official RGPV result portal at result.rgpv.ac.in, select their specific program, and enter their unique enrollment or roll number. The online scorecard provides a subject-wise breakdown of marks and the cumulative grade point average (CGPA) or percentage for the semester.

Revaluation and Scrutiny Updates

In addition to the main results, RGPV has published revised scores for students who applied for revaluation or challenge rounds. This update covers a wide range of disciplines, including B.Arch, B.Design, and B.Tech (CSBS). Students who sought a recheck can log in to the "Revaluation Result" section of the portal. Any changes in the original marks - typically adjusted if the variance exceeds 10 per cent - are now reflected in the updated digital marksheets.

Digital Academic Services and Support

Beyond result hosting, the RGPV portal serves as a centralized hub for various student services. The website currently provides access to:

Academic Schedules: Revised time tables and upcoming examination notifications.

Revised time tables and upcoming examination notifications. Resources: Access to university ordinances, research publications, and institutional facilities.

Access to university ordinances, research publications, and institutional facilities. Forms: Downloadable templates for enrollment, degree applications, and name corrections.

Important Guidelines for Students

University authorities have advised students to download and preserve a digital copy of their marksheet for future use, particularly for upcoming recruitment cycles or higher education admissions. In case of technical discrepancies or errors in personal details, students are encouraged to contact the RGPV examination department or their respective affiliated colleges immediately. With the current semester results finalised, the university is now transitioning toward the even-semester academic cycle, with practical examinations for several branches scheduled for March 2026.

