Mumbai, February 24: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will officially release the GPAT 2026 exam city intimation slip today, February 24. Candidates who registered for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test can access the slip on the board's official website at natboard.edu.in to identify their allotted examination city. This exam city slip serves as an advanced notification to help students finalise their travel and accommodation arrangements ahead of the national-level entrance exam scheduled for next month.

Key Dates for GPAT 2026

The city intimation slip is a preliminary document and should not be confused with the official admit card.

Candidates should keep note of the following upcoming milestones in the examination cycle:

Exam City Slip Release: February 24

February 24 Admit Card Download : March 2

: March 2 Examination Date: March 7

March 7 Result Declaration: By April 7

Steps to Download the GPAT 2026 Exam City Slip

Candidates can retrieve their city allotment details by following these steps on the NBEMS portal:

Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in.

Navigate to the 'Examinations' tab and select 'GPAT 2026'.

Click on the link titled "Download GPAT 2026 Exam City Slip".

Enter your Application Number and Password/Date of Birth as required.

View your allotted city and download the PDF for your records.

Exam Pattern and Guidelines

The GPAT 2026 will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) across various cities in India. The exam consists of 125 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) totalling 500 marks. Candidates will have 180 minutes (3 hours) to complete the paper, which features time-bound sections. Under the current marking scheme, each correct answer earns 4 marks, while an incorrect response results in a negative marking of 1 mark (25 per cent). No marks are deducted for unattempted questions.

Important Note for Candidates

The city slip only specifies the city where the exam will take place. The specific name and address of the examination centre, along with reporting times and detailed instructions, will only be disclosed on the GPAT 2026 Admit Card, which will be issued on March 2. In case of any discrepancies or technical difficulties in downloading the slip, candidates are advised to contact the NBEMS helpdesk immediately via the official communication web portal.

