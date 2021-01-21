New Delhi, January 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers are likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the next round of vaccination drive, claimed media reports. Notably, the world’s largest vaccination drive began in India on January 16. Meanwhile, the turn of other politicians above 50 years will be conducted in the next phase.

In the first phase of vaccination, health workers and frontline workers are currently being vaccinated. Around three crore health and frontline workers will be vaccinated initially. Priority will also be given to elderly people above 50 years and people with comorbidities. COVID-19 Vaccination in India: West Bengal Reports 14 Adverse Events Among Coronavirus Vaccine Recipients.

Earlier this month, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave approval for emergency use to Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Till Tuesday, a total of 4,54,049 people were inoculated since the commencement of the vaccination drive, and only 0.18 per cent of beneficiaries developed adverse events following immunisation, while 0.002 per cent were hospitalised. The government also said that two people who died after receiving the jab, did not lose their lives due to vaccination. COVID-19 Vaccine Reaction: Mild Infection Good Sign, Shows Immune System Responding to Vaccine and Creating Antibodies, Says AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

Meanwhile, India reported 15,223 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally rose to 1,06,10,883 on Thursday. For the past 14 days, the country has been recording less than 20,000 daily new infections even as the toll remained below 300-mark for the past 24 days. India on Tuesday reported 10,064 new coronavirus infections, the lowest single-day spike in seven months.

