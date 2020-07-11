New Delhi, July 11: Ahead of his monthly radio address "Mann ki Baat" programme scheduled on July 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited ideas and urged people to share "inspiring anecdotes" of collective efforts which have brought positive changes. Notably, this will be PM Modi's first radio programme after centre announced Unlock 2. PM Narendra Modi Calls For Global Investment, Says, “India Is Reforming, Performing & Transforming”.

"I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes. You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives. Please share them for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th!," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Narendra Modi Tweet:

There are multiple ways to give inputs for #MannKiBaat. Record a message by dialling 1800-11-7800. Share your inputs on the specially created Open Forum on the NaMo App. Pen your views on MyGov. https://t.co/9N6nGRFjE3 pic.twitter.com/Hdysehn1CN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2020

The Prime Minister said that people can give inputs by recording a message by dialling 1800-11-7800. The inputs can also be shared on the specially created Open Forum on the NaMo App or people can also pen views on MyGov.

During last Mann Ki Baat episode on June 28, PM Modi talked about border standoff with China. He praised Indian Army jawans who were martyred in the Galwan Valley clash. He said that India gave a befitting reply to those who eyed Indian territory while referring to violent clashes between India and China along LAC without naming China.

