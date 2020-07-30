New Delhi, July 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the death of the renowned musician, lyricist and composer from Sikkim Sonam Tshering Lepcha. The Padma Shri awardee died at the age of 92. PM Modi said that Sonam Tshering was a multi-faceted personality and made an outstanding contribution to promote the great Lepcha culture.

"Padma Shri Ren Sonam Tshering Lepcha Ji was a multi-faceted personality. He made outstanding efforts to popularise the great Lepcha culture. His works are respected across generations. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Born in West Bengal's Kalimpong on January 3, 1928, Lepcha spent most of his life in Sikkim. He made a tremendous contribution to the folk music genre and is credited for the revival of Lepcha culture with his compositions of over 400 folk songs, 102 dances and 10 dance dramas.

He was also the first among Lepcha to air his voice on All India Radio (AIR). West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

