PM Narendra Modi Discuss Health, Economic Impact of COVID-19 With Italian Counterpart Giuseppe Conte

PM Narendra Modi And Italian Counterpart Giuseppe Conte (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the measures required to address the health and ecoomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte over a phone call.

Over a phone call on Friday, PM Modi also conveyed his condolences for the loss of lives in Italy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He commended the fortitude shown by citizens of Italy during the crisis.

Both the leaders expressed solidarity with each other and appreciated the mutual cooperation extended towards each other's stranded nationals.

Modi assured Conte of India's unstinted support to Italy in provision of essential medicines and other items.

The leaders agreed to continue active consultation and cooperation between India and Italy, to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Conte reiterated his invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Italy at a suitable time.