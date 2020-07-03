New Delhi, July 3: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ladakh and thanked him for his remarkable gesture. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Singh said India's border have always been secure under the Indian Army. The Defence Minister added saying that the Prime Minister's visit to Ladakh and his meeting the army soldiers will definitely encourage them and will boost their morale.

The Defence Minister's tweet in Hindi roughly translates into this in English: "The borders of the country have always been secure under the Indian Army. Prime Minister Narendra Modi decision of going to Ladakh and meeting the army soldiers and encouraging them has definitely boosted the morale of the army. I thank the Prime Minister for this step". PM Narendra Modi, CDS General Bipin Rawat Visit Leh Amid India-China Border Standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

Here's the tweet by Rajnath Singh:

भारतीय सेना के रहते देश की सीमाएँ हमेशा सुरक्षित रही हैं। प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi का आज लद्दाख़ जाकर सेना के जवानों से भेंट करके उनका उत्साहवर्धन करने से निश्चित रूप से सेना का मनोबल और ऊँचा हुआ है।मैं प्रधानमंत्रीजी के इस कदम की सराहना करते हुए उन्हें धन्यवाद देता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 3, 2020

On Friday, the Prime Minister made a surprise visit to Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers at a forward position in Nimu amid ongoing tension with China. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

He reached Nimu, early on Friday morning and interacted with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel.

Situation at the India-China border remained tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan valley on June 15-16. Both the countries, India and China, have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month.

