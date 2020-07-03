Leh, July 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while addressing the soldiers at Nimmoo in Leh said that whether it is about World Wars or peace, whenever the need arises, the world has seen the victory of our braves and their efforts towards peace.

"Those who are weak can never initiate peace, bravery is a pre-requisite for peace. Whether World Wars or peace, whenever the need arises, the world has seen the victory of our braves and their efforts towards peace. We have worked for the betterment of humanity," the Prime Minister said. PM Narendra Modi Lauds Indian Soldiers' Bravery in Ladakh, Says Their Strength Sent Strong Message to World.

"I once again pay my tributes to the brave soldiers martyred in Galwan valley. Atmanirbhar Bharat ka sankalp aapke tyaag, balidaan, pursharth ke karan aur bhi mazboot hota hai (The resolve of a self-reliant India becomes stronger because of your sacrifice, sacrifice, charitable work)," he added.

The Prime Minister stated that the bravery that soldiers and their compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India's strength.

"Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today. The bravery of 14 Corps will be talked about everywhere. Tales of your bravery and valour are echoing in every house in the country. Bharat Mata's enemies have seen your fire and fury," he added.

"We are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the Sudarshana Chakra," he added. nHe further added that the age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back.

"We have increased expenditure on development on infrastructure in the border area by three times," he said. nThe soldiers were seen maintaining social distancing while the Prime Minister addressed them.

The Prime Minister on Friday made a surprise visit to Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers at Nimmoo amid ongoing tension with China. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

He reached Nimmoo, early morning today and interacted with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel.nLocated at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

The situation at the India-China border remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month.