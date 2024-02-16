Jaipur, February 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated projects worth about Rs 17,000 crore in Rajasthan. The projects that were launched virtually by the Prime Minister include development works for the railways, the road and energy sector, drinking water, petroleum and other departments. The Prime Minister said, “The double engine government of Rajasthan has started working rapidly. Today, the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 17,000 crore for the development of Rajasthan has been laid and inaugurated. These schemes will provide employment to thousands of people of Rajasthan. I congratulate the people of Rajasthan for this achievement.”

After laying the foundation stone PM Modi added that the Union government had started a very important scheme ‘PM Surya Ghar’, under which the government is preparing to provide up to 300 units of free electricity every month. “In the beginning, one crore families will be connected across the country. For this, the Centre will send assistance directly to the bank account of every family for installing solar panels on the roof. Over Rs 75,000 crore will be spent on this project. PM Narendra Modi Hits Out at Congress, Says ‘Everyone Leaving Party As It’s Trapped in Vicious Circle of Nepotism and Dynastic Politics’ (Watch Video)

“People from the middle and lower middle class will benefit from this project. Cheap loans will be provided for its successful implementation. The Rajasthan Government has also planned to give these connections to five lakh people,” he added. The PM counted four classes including the youth, women, farmers and the poor which, he said, would be developed. He also spoke about the Rajasthan Government’s announcement of creating 70,000 jobs for the youth.

“You trusted ‘Modi’s Guarantee’ and helped form a double engine government and Rajasthan’s double engine has started working fast,” he added. The PM reminded, “I had said from the ramparts of the Red Fort that this is the time for India. After Independence, today India has entered a golden phase. India has got that opportunity when it has started moving forward leaving behind the disappointment of the era which existed 10 years ago.” “What was going on in the country before 2014? There were always discussions of scams and bomb blasts. People wondered what would happen to us and the country. This was the atmosphere during the Congress’ rule. Today we are talking about Viksit Bharat-Viksit Rajasthan. Today we are dreaming big and taking big resolutions,” added Modi. PM Modi UAE Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lauds Indian Diaspora in Abu Dhabi, Says ‘Bharat Is Proud of You’ (Watch Video)

PM Modi Inaugurates Development Projects

He also discussed the visit of French President Macron to Jaipur recently and said, “The welcome which you gave to the President of France in Jaipur a few days ago is still echoing throughout France. This is the speciality of the people of Rajasthan. Our brothers and sisters from Rajasthan never leave any stone unturned when they shower their love and affection on people.” Modi said that leaders from foreign countries are surprised when they see the pace of India’s development.

“Viksit Rajasthan is must for a Viksit Bharat. Rail, road, power and water are a must for development. When we will get these facilities, farmers, animal husbandry will benefit, industries will benefit, factories will be set up, tourism will benefit and investment will come and hence there will be jobs. When roads are built, railway tracks are laid, when houses are made, employment opportunities are created. So in this year’s central budget, Rs 11 lakh crore has been allotted for infrastructure projects. This is six times more than the Congress Government. When this amount is spent, Rajasthan’s stone, ceramic, cement etc industries will benefit,” he added.

The foundation stone laying programme included the pending Coach Care Complex at Khatipura station and the Bandikui-Agra track doubling project, most important for Jaipur and Agra division. Modi ended his speech by congratulating the people of Rajasthan for the new projects.

