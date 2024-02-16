Jaipur, February 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Congress, saying that everyone is leaving the party as it is trapped in the vicious circle of nepotism and dynastic politics. He said the Congress' sole agenda is to oppose Modi. The prime minister was virtually addressing an event, 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Rajasthan', in Jaipur. He also laid the foundation stones of projects worth about Rs 17,000 crore and inaugurated various development works. PM Narendra Modi’s Qatar Visit Focused on Strengthening Economic Ties, Fostering Strategic Partnerships, Says MEA

"The Congress has only one agenda, anti-Modi. It spreads such things against Modi which divide society. This is what happens to a party when it gets trapped in the vicious circle of nepotism and dynastic politics. Today everyone is leaving the Congress and only one family is seen there," Modi said. A big problem with the Congress is that it lacks the farsightedness to frame positive policies. Neither can the Congress foresee the future nor does it have any road map for it, he said. India-Qatar Ties Growing Stronger and Stronger, Says PM Narendra Modi After Talks With Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani

PM Narendra Modi Hits Out at Congress

PM Shri @narendramodi addresses Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan programme. https://t.co/CgZPOzAiJP — BJP (@BJP4India) February 16, 2024

To make India a developed country, the prime minister said, the government is strengthening four sections -- the youth, women, farmers and the poor. "For us, these are the four biggest castes," he said. On the 'Viksit Bharat' campaign, Modi said it is not just words or a sentiment. "This is a campaign to enrich the life of every family, this is a campaign to eradicate poverty, this is a campaign to create good employment for the youth and this is a campaign to create modern facilities in the country," he said.