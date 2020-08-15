New Delhi, August 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sri Aurobindo, a freedom fighter and spiritual philosopher, on his birth anniversary, saying he was synonymous with brilliance and courage. PM Narendra Modi Thanks Benjamin Netanyahu For Independence Day 2020 Wishes, Says 'India is Proud of increasingly Robust Ties With Israel'.

"Tributes to Sri Aurobindo on his Jayanti. He was synonymous with brilliance and courage. His thoughts and ideals, views on spirituality continue to motivate us. "Here are my remarks at the Golden Jubilee celebrations at Auroville," Modi tweeted, sharing his 2018 speech on Aurobindo.

Tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

The prime minister also remembered Aurobindo, who was born on this day in 1872, in his Independence Day speech earlier in the day. He was a revolutionary nationalist before he turned to spirituality.