New Delhi, August 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu for his wishes on the 74th Independence Day of India. PM Modi in a tweet said that Netanyahu has special affection towards India. He added that India is proud of its increasingly robust ties with Israel. Prime Minister Announces National Digital Health Mission, Speaks on Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Vision; Here Are Highlights of His August 15 Speech.

PM Modi tweeted, "Thank you, my dear friend @netanyahu and the wonderful people of Israel for the Independence Day wishes. @IsraeliPM's special affection towards India is clearly visible. India is proud of its increasingly robust ties with Israel." PM Modi also thanked representatives of other countries, including Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli, Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksha and Australian PM Scott Morrison. Friendship Day 2020: Israel Wishes 'Friend' India, Tweets 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Kahan Aisa Yaarana'.

Tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

Thank you, my dear friend @netanyahu and the wonderful people of Israel for the Independence Day wishes. @IsraeliPM’s special affection towards India is clearly visible. India is proud of its increasingly robust ties with Israel. https://t.co/dsufH1O2Fs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020

The Israeli PM congratulated PM Modi and the people of India on the eve of the country's Independence Day, saying "you have so much to be proud of". "Wishing my very good friend@PMOIndia@narendramodi and all the people of #IncredibleIndia a joyful #IndiaIndependenceDay. You have so much to be proud of," the Israeli Prime Minister tweeted.

PM Modi on Saturday hoisted the Tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort for seventh consecutive time. The Independence Day function, this year, is relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. On his arrival at the Lahori Gate of Red Fort, Modi was received by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

During his address to the nation, PM Modi made 10 major announcements. PM Narendra Modi spoke against expansionism and a range of issues including coronavirus vaccine, adding that 130 crore Indians have pledged to make India self-reliant (Aatma Nirbhar)

